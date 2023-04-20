Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMAT, VZ, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total of 29,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 79,732 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,200 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 269,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 30,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, VZ options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.