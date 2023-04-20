Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMAT, VZ, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total of 29,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 79,732 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 770,200 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 269,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 30,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, VZ options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Tyler Technologies MACD
GASX Options Chain
Funds Holding HJLI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.