Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AKAM, CLDX, MPW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 6,947 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 694,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) saw options trading volume of 2,106 contracts, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 59,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 20,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, CLDX options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GFNSL Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding JHGN
AMPG market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.