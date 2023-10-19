Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AKAM, CLDX, MPW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 6,947 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 694,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) saw options trading volume of 2,106 contracts, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 59,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 20,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

