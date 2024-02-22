Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AIG, ANET, TK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), where a total volume of 23,279 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,800 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 17,110 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teekay Corp (Symbol: TK) saw options trading volume of 3,830 contracts, representing approximately 383,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of TK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 689,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of TK. Below is a chart showing TK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

