Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AIG, ANET, TK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), where a total volume of 23,279 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,800 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 17,110 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teekay Corp (Symbol: TK) saw options trading volume of 3,830 contracts, representing approximately 383,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of TK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 689,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of TK. Below is a chart showing TK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AIG options, ANET options, or TK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: RXN market cap history
OUT Dividend Growth Rate
Institutional Holders of QMOM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.