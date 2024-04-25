News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AGO, OKTA, MCD

April 25, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), where a total volume of 2,091 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 209,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 4,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 470,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 14,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AGO options, OKTA options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

