Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AGO, OKTA, MCD

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 4,701 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 470,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 14,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGO options, OKTA options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
