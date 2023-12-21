Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADM, NEE, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total volume of 36,476 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.6% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) saw options trading volume of 91,901 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 32,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 200,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 24,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

