Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, PANW, COIN

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 43,084 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 109.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 5,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 91,861 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 5,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,200 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, PANW options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
