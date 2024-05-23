Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, PANW, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 687,630 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 68.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 67,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 43,084 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 109.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 5,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 91,861 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 5,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,200 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

