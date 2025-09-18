Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZS, CRM, ABBV

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 58,653 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 26,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, CRM options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: OFIX Price Target
FPF Historical Stock Prices
JW Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.