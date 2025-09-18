Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZS, CRM, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 10,858 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 58,653 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 26,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

