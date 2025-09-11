Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZETA, SBUX, RMBS

September 11, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA), where a total of 31,228 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,400 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 34,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) saw options trading volume of 5,300 contracts, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,900 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

