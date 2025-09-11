Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZETA, SBUX, RMBS

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 34,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) saw options trading volume of 5,300 contracts, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,900 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZETA options, SBUX options, or RMBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Ray Dalio Stock Picks
RXI YTD Return
HNRG YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.