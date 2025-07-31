Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XYL, AMAT, AGX

July 31, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL), where a total of 4,714 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 471,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of XYL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 947,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,200 underlying shares of XYL. Below is a chart showing XYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 29,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 3,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) options are showing a volume of 2,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

