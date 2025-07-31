Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XYL, AMAT, AGX

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 29,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 3,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) options are showing a volume of 2,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
