Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XMTR, KMX, LC

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 32,727 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) options are showing a volume of 13,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
