XMTR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XMTR, KMX, LC

November 06, 2025 — 03:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Xometry Inc (Symbol: XMTR), where a total volume of 4,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 427,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of XMTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,500 underlying shares of XMTR. Below is a chart showing XMTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 32,727 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) options are showing a volume of 13,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XMTR options, KMX options, or LC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
