Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XMTR, KMX, LC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Xometry Inc (Symbol: XMTR), where a total volume of 4,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 427,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of XMTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 3,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,500 underlying shares of XMTR. Below is a chart showing XMTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 32,727 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) options are showing a volume of 13,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

