Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, HLT, ENPH

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) saw options trading volume of 31,555 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 149.6% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 18,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 96,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 7,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, HLT options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Midcap Stocks
XT Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TYLG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.