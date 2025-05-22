Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, HLT, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 73,013 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 302.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 36,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) saw options trading volume of 31,555 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 149.6% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 18,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 96,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 7,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, HLT options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

