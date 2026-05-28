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WYNN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, AXON, DLTR

May 28, 2026 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 7,645 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 764,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 2,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 5,450 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,600 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 16,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, AXON options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WYNN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Wynn Resorts Average Annual Return-> Funds Holding WYNN-> Earnings History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WYNN
AXON
DLTR

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