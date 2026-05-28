Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, AXON, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 7,645 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 764,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 2,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 5,450 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,600 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 16,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, AXON options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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