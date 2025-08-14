Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WULF, COF, ABR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF), where a total volume of 520,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 52.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.9% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 34,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 55,338 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 132.1% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 35,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.9% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 15,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WULF options, COF options, or ABR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.