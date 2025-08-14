Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WULF, COF, ABR

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 55,338 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 132.1% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 12,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) options are showing a volume of 35,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.9% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 15,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
