Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, INTU, CZR

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 14,830 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 57,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 25,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
