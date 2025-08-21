Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, INTU, CZR

August 21, 2025 — 01:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 335,970 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 33.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 218.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 15,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 14,830 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 57,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 25,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, INTU options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

