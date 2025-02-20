News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, CRWD, MSFT

February 20, 2025 — 01:29 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 390,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 260.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 18,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 59,987 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 186.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025, with 1,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 411,806 contracts, representing approximately 41.2 million underlying shares or approximately 169.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 52,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

