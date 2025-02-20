Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, CRWD, MSFT

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 59,987 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 186.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025, with 1,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 411,806 contracts, representing approximately 41.2 million underlying shares or approximately 169.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 52,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, CRWD options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding EE
Blackstone Average Annual Return
BOLD Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.