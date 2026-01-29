Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WHR, SOFI, RDDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 10,186 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.7% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 340,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 22,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 28,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,000 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

