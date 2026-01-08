Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: W, VFC, MVST

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 27,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,900 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microvast Holdings Inc (Symbol: MVST) saw options trading volume of 19,497 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of MVST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MVST. Below is a chart showing MVST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for W options, VFC options, or MVST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SQSP Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VSB
EQR Stock Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.