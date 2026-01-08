Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: W, VFC, MVST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 12,399 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 2,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 27,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,900 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microvast Holdings Inc (Symbol: MVST) saw options trading volume of 19,497 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of MVST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MVST. Below is a chart showing MVST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

