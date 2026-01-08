Markets
W

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: W, VFC, MVST

January 08, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 12,399 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 27,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,900 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Microvast Holdings Inc (Symbol: MVST) saw options trading volume of 19,497 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of MVST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MVST. Below is a chart showing MVST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for W options, VFC options, or MVST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SQSP Stock Predictions
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VSB
 EQR Stock Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SQSP Stock Predictions-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VSB-> EQR Stock Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

W
VFC
MVST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.