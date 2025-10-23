Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VZ, DAY, SYY

Dayforce Inc (Symbol: DAY) saw options trading volume of 8,616 contracts, representing approximately 861,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of DAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of DAY. Below is a chart showing DAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) saw options trading volume of 11,136 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of SYY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,600 underlying shares of SYY. Below is a chart showing SYY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VZ options, DAY options, or SYY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
