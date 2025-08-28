Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VST, RBRK, PANW

Rubrik Inc (Symbol: RBRK) saw options trading volume of 12,623 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of RBRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,600 underlying shares of RBRK. Below is a chart showing RBRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 58,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 7,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
