Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VST, RBRK, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 20,845 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Rubrik Inc (Symbol: RBRK) saw options trading volume of 12,623 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of RBRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,600 underlying shares of RBRK. Below is a chart showing RBRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 58,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 7,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VST options, RBRK options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

