Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VST, BSX, KLAC

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 47,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,500 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 4,271 contracts, representing approximately 427,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1360 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1360 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VST options, BSX options, or KLAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ASCB shares outstanding history
Funds Holding TIPD
Funds Holding NXXT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.