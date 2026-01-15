Markets
VST

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VST, BSX, KLAC

January 15, 2026 — 01:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 30,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,100 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 47,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,500 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 4,271 contracts, representing approximately 427,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1360 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1360 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
