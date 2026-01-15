Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VST, BSX, KLAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 30,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,100 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 47,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 8,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 874,500 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 4,271 contracts, representing approximately 427,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 862,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1360 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,800 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1360 strike highlighted in orange:

