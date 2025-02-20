Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VRT, GILD, MATV

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 40,770 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,700 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV) saw options trading volume of 2,178 contracts, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of MATV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares of MATV. Below is a chart showing MATV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
