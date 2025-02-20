Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VRT, GILD, MATV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total volume of 69,948 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025 , with 7,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,500 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 40,770 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 8,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,700 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV) saw options trading volume of 2,178 contracts, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of MATV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares of MATV. Below is a chart showing MATV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRT options, GILD options, or MATV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.