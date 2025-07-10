Markets
VRT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VRT, GDEN, MP

July 10, 2025 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total volume of 125,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 194.5% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN) options are showing a volume of 3,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181.1% of GDEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of GDEN. Below is a chart showing GDEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 191,238 contracts, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares or approximately 157.2% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 14,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VRT options, GDEN options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings Calendar
 KEUA Options Chain
 Funds Holding NETS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings Calendar-> KEUA Options Chain-> Funds Holding NETS-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRT
GDEN
MP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.