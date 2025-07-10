Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VRT, GDEN, MP

Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN) options are showing a volume of 3,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181.1% of GDEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of GDEN. Below is a chart showing GDEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 191,238 contracts, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares or approximately 157.2% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 14,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRT options, GDEN options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Earnings Calendar
KEUA Options Chain
Funds Holding NETS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.