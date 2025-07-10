Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VRT, GDEN, MP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total volume of 125,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 194.5% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 10,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN) options are showing a volume of 3,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 350,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181.1% of GDEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of GDEN. Below is a chart showing GDEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 191,238 contracts, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares or approximately 157.2% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 14,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

