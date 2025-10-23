Markets
VKTX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VKTX, KODK, GEO

October 23, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total volume of 27,860 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) options are showing a volume of 6,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 695,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 12,454 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VKTX options, KODK options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ISGR Videos
 AL market cap history
 EGIF market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ISGR Videos-> AL market cap history-> EGIF market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VKTX
KODK
GEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.