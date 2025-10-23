Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VKTX, KODK, GEO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total volume of 27,860 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) options are showing a volume of 6,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 695,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 12,454 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

