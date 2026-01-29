Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VIAV, MS, AXP

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 28,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 11,812 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VIAV options, MS options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
