VEEV

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, COP, JBLU

December 11, 2025 — 03:47 pm EST

December 11, 2025 — 03:47 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total of 7,585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 758,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,800 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 29,301 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,600 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) saw options trading volume of 65,229 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025, with 20,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VEEV options, COP options, or JBLU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

