Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UUUU, MRNA, PFE

July 24, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU), where a total volume of 80,842 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 18,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 51,062 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 15,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 201,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 16,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

