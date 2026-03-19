Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: URI, ADBE, PHAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 5,847 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 584,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 58,412 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PHAT) options are showing a volume of 10,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.9% of PHAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of PHAT. Below is a chart showing PHAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, ADBE options, or PHAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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