Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: URI, ADBE, PHAT

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 58,412 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PHAT) options are showing a volume of 10,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.9% of PHAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of PHAT. Below is a chart showing PHAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, ADBE options, or PHAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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