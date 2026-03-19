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URI

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: URI, ADBE, PHAT

March 19, 2026 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 5,847 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 584,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 58,412 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PHAT) options are showing a volume of 10,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.9% of PHAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of PHAT. Below is a chart showing PHAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for URI options, ADBE options, or PHAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Real Estate Dividend Stock List
 NVSA shares outstanding history
 Low Priced Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Real Estate Dividend Stock List-> NVSA shares outstanding history-> Low Priced Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

URI
ADBE
PHAT

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