Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: URBN, CELH, DHI

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 18,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,200 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 14,744 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 5,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,500 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URBN options, CELH options, or DHI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: 10 Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
Institutional Holders of BBRC
MEDP Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.