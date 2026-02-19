Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: URBN, CELH, DHI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total of 5,384 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 538,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 18,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,200 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 14,744 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 5,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,500 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

