Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ON, UPS, FDX

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 31,632 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 11,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 9,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 980,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 717,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ON options, UPS options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Analyst Actions
Institutional Holders of HTT
Top Stocks Held By Bruce Berkowitz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.