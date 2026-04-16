Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ON, UPS, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total volume of 36,612 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 31,632 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 11,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 9,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 980,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 717,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ON options, UPS options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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