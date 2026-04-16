Markets
ON

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ON, UPS, FDX

April 16, 2026 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total volume of 36,612 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 31,632 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 11,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 9,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 980,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 717,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ON options, UPS options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Analyst Actions
 Institutional Holders of HTT
 Top Stocks Held By Bruce Berkowitz

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Analyst Actions-> Institutional Holders of HTT-> Top Stocks Held By Bruce Berkowitz-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ON
UPS
FDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.