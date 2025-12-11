Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UNH, PAR, RH

December 11, 2025 — 03:41 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 145,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 200.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR) saw options trading volume of 11,693 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 177.3% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 659,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,000 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 13,949 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 157.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring December 12, 2025, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, PAR options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

