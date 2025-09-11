Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UNH, CRWD, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 337,577 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 33.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 167.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 22,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 28,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 46,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 5,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

