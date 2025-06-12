Markets
UAL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, DOV, AAOI

June 12, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 28,787 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,500 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) saw options trading volume of 3,581 contracts, representing approximately 358,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 12,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,100 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, DOV options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

