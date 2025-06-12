Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, DOV, AAOI

Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) saw options trading volume of 3,581 contracts, representing approximately 358,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of DOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of DOV. Below is a chart showing DOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 12,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,100 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, DOV options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
