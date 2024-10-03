Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: U, BHVN, RKT

Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 9,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 933,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,600 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 20,435 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 8,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,700 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for U options, BHVN options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Oil Stocks Paying Dividends
Funds Holding COIN
Funds Holding IAUM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.