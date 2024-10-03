News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: U, BHVN, RKT

October 03, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total volume of 122,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 20,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Biohaven Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) options are showing a volume of 9,331 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 933,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,600 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 20,435 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 8,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,700 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

