Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TVTX, APLD, MOD

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 172,404 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.8% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 12,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) saw options trading volume of 8,736 contracts, representing approximately 873,600 underlying shares or approximately 89% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 981,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TVTX options, APLD options, or MOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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