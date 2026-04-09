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TVTX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TVTX, APLD, MOD

April 09, 2026 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX), where a total of 12,737 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.6% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,500 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 172,404 contracts, representing approximately 17.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.8% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 12,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) saw options trading volume of 8,736 contracts, representing approximately 873,600 underlying shares or approximately 89% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 981,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TVTX options, APLD options, or MOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Mergers and Acquisitions
 ENR Historical Stock Prices
 Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Mergers and Acquisitions-> ENR Historical Stock Prices-> Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TVTX
APLD
MOD

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