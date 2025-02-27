Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, TKO, META

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 40,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 299.7% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,000 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 357,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 211.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 24,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:
