Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, TKO, META

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 2.6 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 256.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 317.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 80.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025 , with 115,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO) options are showing a volume of 40,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 299.7% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,000 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 357,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 211.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $690 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 24,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $690 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, TKO options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

