Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, MSFT, AMZN

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 336,060 contracts, representing approximately 33.6 million underlying shares or approximately 144.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $455 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 28,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 697,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 54,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
