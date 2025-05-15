Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, MSFT, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 2.0 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 204.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 179% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 114.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 108,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 336,060 contracts, representing approximately 33.6 million underlying shares or approximately 144.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $455 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 28,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 697,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 54,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, MSFT options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

