Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TMUS, BA, CARR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total of 46,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.6% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026 , with 20,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 47,519 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 3,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 41,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 17,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

