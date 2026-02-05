Markets
TMUS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TMUS, BA, CARR

February 05, 2026 — 01:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total of 46,715 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.6% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 20,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 47,519 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 3,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,800 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 41,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 17,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, BA options, or CARR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DRIP Returns Calculator
 Institutional Holders of STAB
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EUDA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DRIP Returns Calculator-> Institutional Holders of STAB-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EUDA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS
BA
CARR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.