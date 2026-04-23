Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TMDX, AR, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total volume of 6,525 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 652,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.8% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 40,461 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 29,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 19,390 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, AR options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.