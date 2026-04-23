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TMDX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TMDX, AR, LLY

April 23, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total volume of 6,525 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 652,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.8% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 40,461 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 29,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 19,390 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, AR options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Aristocrats List
 Funds Holding BSCS
 Dividend Financial Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Aristocrats List-> Funds Holding BSCS-> Dividend Financial Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMDX
AR
LLY

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