Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TMDX, AR, LLY

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 40,461 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 29,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 19,390 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, AR options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Aristocrats List
Funds Holding BSCS
Dividend Financial Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.