Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TIPT, EBAY, PWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT), where a total of 979 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 97,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.6% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 159,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.75 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.75 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 34,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 8,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,500 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 7,087 contracts, representing approximately 708,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,600 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

