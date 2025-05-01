Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TIPT, EBAY, PWR

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 34,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 8,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,500 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 7,087 contracts, representing approximately 708,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,600 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TIPT options, EBAY options, or PWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of SBUS
IR Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MNTV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.