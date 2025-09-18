Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TIC, NTGR, JPM

September 18, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Acuren Corporation (Symbol: TIC), where a total of 13,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.8% of TIC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares of TIC. Below is a chart showing TIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) options are showing a volume of 2,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 59,184 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 13,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TIC options, NTGR options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
