Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TIC, NTGR, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Acuren Corporation (Symbol: TIC), where a total of 13,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.8% of TIC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 2,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares of TIC. Below is a chart showing TIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) options are showing a volume of 2,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 59,184 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 13,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TIC options, NTGR options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

