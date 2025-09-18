Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TIC, NTGR, JPM

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) options are showing a volume of 2,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 59,184 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 13,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:
