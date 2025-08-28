Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TH, IE, MRVL

August 28, 2025 — 05:07 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH), where a total of 8,850 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 885,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 181.3% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 488,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,500 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) saw options trading volume of 13,688 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 140.3% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 198,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 6,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,000 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TH options, IE options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
