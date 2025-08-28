Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TH, IE, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH), where a total of 8,850 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 885,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 181.3% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 488,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 2,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,500 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) saw options trading volume of 13,688 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 140.3% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 198,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 6,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,000 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TH options, IE options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.