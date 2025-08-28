Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TH, IE, MRVL

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (Symbol: IE) saw options trading volume of 13,688 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 140.3% of IE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of IE. Below is a chart showing IE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 198,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.6% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 6,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,000 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
