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TFIN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TFIN, BTU, SOLS

May 21, 2026 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN), where a total volume of 2,186 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 218,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 284,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,300 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 22,139 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 17,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: SOLS) saw options trading volume of 16,788 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of SOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 15,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOLS. Below is a chart showing SOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TFIN options, BTU options, or SOLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Bruce Berkowitz Stock Picks
 Marsh and McLennan Companies MACD
 Gold Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Bruce Berkowitz Stock Picks-> Marsh and McLennan Companies MACD-> Gold Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TFIN
BTU
SOLS

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