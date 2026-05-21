Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TFIN, BTU, SOLS

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 22,139 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 17,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: SOLS) saw options trading volume of 16,788 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of SOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 15,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOLS. Below is a chart showing SOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TFIN options, BTU options, or SOLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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