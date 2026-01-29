Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STNG, FICO, SBSI

January 29, 2026 — 04:09 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 4,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 483,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,900 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 1,262 contracts, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1480 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI) saw options trading volume of 481 contracts, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of SBSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,600 underlying shares of SBSI. Below is a chart showing SBSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, FICO options, or SBSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

