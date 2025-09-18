Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STC, WYNN, TNK

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 11,948 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) options are showing a volume of 3,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 368,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,900 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STC options, WYNN options, or TNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
