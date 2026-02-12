Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPHR, QCOM, JBL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR), where a total of 3,495 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 349,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 680,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 56,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 5,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 532,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPHR options, QCOM options, or JBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

