Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPHR, QCOM, JBL

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 56,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 5,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 532,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
