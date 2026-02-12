Markets
SPHR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SPHR, QCOM, JBL

February 12, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR), where a total of 3,495 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 349,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 680,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 56,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 5,328 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 532,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPHR options, QCOM options, or JBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 IPHS market cap history
 HLN Videos
 OOI Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
IPHS market cap history-> HLN Videos-> OOI Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPHR
QCOM
JBL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.