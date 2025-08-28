Markets
SOFI

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SOFI, BBWI, ALAB

August 28, 2025 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 375,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 69.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 23,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 26,702 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 13,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 29,973 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,600 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, BBWI options, or ALAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MNK Videos
 HWM Dividend Growth Rate
 KRO Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MNK Videos-> HWM Dividend Growth Rate-> KRO Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI
BBWI
ALAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.