Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SOFI, BBWI, ALAB

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 26,702 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 13,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 29,973 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,600 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, BBWI options, or ALAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
