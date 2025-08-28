Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SOFI, BBWI, ALAB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 375,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 69.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 23,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 26,702 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 13,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 29,973 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,600 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

