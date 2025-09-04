Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SOC, MTX, AGIO

September 04, 2025 — 03:40 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC), where a total of 122,064 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 609.6% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 55,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) saw options trading volume of 12,012 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 582.9% of MTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of MTX. Below is a chart showing MTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO) options are showing a volume of 22,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 387.6% of AGIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 978,700 underlying shares of AGIO. Below is a chart showing AGIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOC options, MTX options, or AGIO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

