Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, MDB, WEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 22,641 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025 , with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,221 contracts, representing approximately 922,100 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 44,675 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 20,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, MDB options, or WEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

