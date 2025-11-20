Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, MDB, WEN

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,221 contracts, representing approximately 922,100 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 44,675 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 20,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
