Markets
SNOW

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, MDB, WEN

November 20, 2025 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 22,641 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,221 contracts, representing approximately 922,100 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 44,675 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 20,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, MDB options, or WEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds
 KTOS Options Chain
 Funds Holding VVOS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds-> KTOS Options Chain-> Funds Holding VVOS-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNOW
MDB
WEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.