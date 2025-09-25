Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SMR, MRVL, CNXC

September 25, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total of 177,988 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.8% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 30,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 267,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 9,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,400 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) saw options trading volume of 5,199 contracts, representing approximately 519,900 underlying shares or approximately 74% of CNXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,700 underlying shares of CNXC. Below is a chart showing CNXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMR options, MRVL options, or CNXC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

