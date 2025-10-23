Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SITE, AAP, BL

October 23, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE), where a total volume of 2,890 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 289,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of SITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,800 underlying shares of SITE. Below is a chart showing SITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 8,173 contracts, representing approximately 817,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,700 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) options are showing a volume of 3,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 347,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SITE options, AAP options, or BL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
