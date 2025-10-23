Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SITE, AAP, BL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE), where a total volume of 2,890 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 289,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of SITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 1,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,800 underlying shares of SITE. Below is a chart showing SITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 8,173 contracts, representing approximately 817,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,700 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) options are showing a volume of 3,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 347,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

